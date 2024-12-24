Avocado Is Great for Humans, but How About for Dogs? Let’s Explore It is safest to avoid sharing an avocado with your companion dog. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 24 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Native Pet/YouTube

Below, we explain the reasons why vets say you should not share an avocado with your pup. If you suspect your dog accidentally snuck a bite, it is always safest to visit your veterinarian's office to ensure your dog is free of troubling symptoms.

Can dogs have avocados?

No, dogs should not have avocados. According to the American Kennel Club, a toxin known as persin is amply available in the fruit, pits, and leaves of avocados, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and heart damage in dogs if consumed in sufficient quantities. Furthermore, per the American Kennel Club, while avocados are rich in healthy fats for humans, they pose a risk of causing pancreatitis and weight gains in dogs.

Although, technically, avocados are not considered a stone fruit — per a UC Riverside educational resource, they are considered berries — the pit of the avocado can cause a choking hazard for dogs. As the Massachusetts-based Merrimac Valley Animal Hospital explains, surgery may be required to dislodge the pit and remove the obstruction.

Can dogs eat avocado skins?

No, dogs should not eat avocado skin, as it could expose your dog to unsafe toxins. According to Purina Senior Nutritionist Karina Carbo-Johnson, MS, the fungicidal toxin persin can also be found in the skin of the avocado, thus making it dangerous for dogs to consume. Carbo-Johnson also cites a report of dogs experiencing heart failure following a sustained period of consumption of a large quantity of avocados.

Can dogs eat avocado oil?

Dogs may safely consume commercial dog food that contains avocado oil in trace amounts. As Carbo-Johnson explains, commercial dog food formulated to provide your dog with requisite nutrients may have avocado oil in the ingredients.