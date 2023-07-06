Home > Small Changes > Pets Pay Attention to Kitty Treats — Can They Have Fruits Like Strawberries? Can cats eat strawberries? There are a few human snacks that are safe for cats to eat — find out if strawberries are among them. By Kate Underwood Jul. 6 2023, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Mikhail Vasilyev/Unsplash

If your cat is as curious about the food on your plate as your dog, you need to know what "people treats" are safe to give your cat. If you have cats, you should know that not all foods are appropriate for kitties, so be sure to know the general guidelines and anything specific to your own cat.

We all know the benefits of eating fruits like strawberries for humans, but just because a food is good for us doesn't make it good for our feline companions. Can cats eat strawberries, or are they dangerous? Keep reading to find out.

Can cats eat strawberries?

Whenever you're savoring a dish of strawberries, you might want to let your cat have a nibble. After all, they're fairly nutritious for humans. But you may want to think twice before letting Whiskers try them out.

According to PetMD, strawberries are safe for cats to eat. But hold on! That statement comes with quite a few caveats. Even though strawberries contain beneficial nutrients like vitamin C, folate, fiber, and potassium, the high carbohydrate levels are problematic for cats. In addition, strawberries may cause gastrointestinal problems in cats, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

Another reason to avoid giving strawberries to cats is that they're naturally built for eating meat. They're "obligate carnivores," per PetMD, meaning the intestinal tract of cats is designed to digest meat and proteins.

How many strawberries are safe for cats?

Remember that moderation is key if you're considering adding berries like strawberries to your cat's diet. Strawberries are carbohydrates and should be considered a treat for cats, not the main part of their diet. According to PetFinder, the recommended serving size of strawberries for cats is small: no more than one-half of a strawberry per day! (PetMDsays one strawberry or less per day, and not more than a few times per week).

Be sure to cut strawberries into small, manageable pieces before giving them to your cat. You also need to monitor them (especially the first time they try strawberries) while they eat strawberries to ensure they don't have any negative reactions.

When should you not give strawberries to cats?

Even though strawberries may be safe for most cats, you should avoid giving them to a cat that is obese or diabetic. If you have any questions about your cat, you should always consult your veterinarian before offering treats like strawberries.

What fruits are safe to feed cats?

Although small amounts of strawberry may be safe, not all fruits are safe to give to cats. Per TheWildest, cats should not eat cherries, grapes, or raisins as they may cause kidney failure or death. Here are a few fruits that are safe to give cats in moderation: apples (without stems, leaves, or seeds)

blueberries

strawberries

watermelon

cantaloupe

bananas

Here's how you can serve strawberries to cats.