Home > Small Changes > Pets Rabbits May Be Adorable, but They're a Big Commitment: Read This Before You Adopt Rabbits, like many small creatures, seem low-maintenance and easy. However, rabbits are not good "starter pets" and should not be adopted on a whim. By Anna Garrison PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you're adopting your first pet or your fifth, every spring, kennels and humane societies notice an uptick of adoptions for rabbits and chicks, the animals associated with the Christian holiday Easter. Rabbits have a history of being kept as household pets since the Victorian Era, and even earlier as a source of "high-status food," according to Discover Magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Rabbits are small, fluffy creatures that primarily live in hutches indoors, but does that make them the ideal pet for your household? Keep reading for everything you need to know about whether rabbits are actually good pets and why gifting pets for holidays or birthdays isn't a great practice for your furry friends.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Are rabbits good pets?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, an estimated 1.2 percent of all American households in 2022 had rabbits as pets. The American Humane Society argues that rabbits can make good pets, but they do require a lot more maintenance than the average person believes.

Here are a few of the pros and cons of having a rabbit.

Some of the pros of having a rabbit include how quiet they are, how they can be trained to use a litter box for easier cleanup, their distinct lack of a smell (as opposed to smaller pets like hamsters that tend to be stinky), and how long they live, per BunnyLady. Additionally, rabbits can be social, sweet animals, who will sometimes purr and lick their caretakers as a show of affection. They enjoy being pet and are generally gentle creatures perfect for an equally gentle home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

However, there are many cons to taking care of a rabbit. PETA emphasizes that rabbit litter boxes will need to be changed at least every other day, and the area around their designated living space will require significant vacuuming. Not to mention, rabbits are strongly encouraged to be kept indoors because living outside is detrimental to their health, but living indoors also means running the risk of a rabbit destroying your interior walls, appliances, and furniture.

Article continues below advertisement

Rabbits, much like other pets, require constant grooming and nail clipping to prevent you, the caretaker, from getting scratched or bitten. Rabbits' teeth are constantly growing, so they also need to be constantly nibbling on toys — and if they don't find proper toys, then they will begin to chew on anything else they can find. According to Good Heart Animal Sanctuaries, rabbits can also get lonely, so if you work long hours, be prepared to invest in a second rabbit to keep the first company.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

How long does a rabbit live as a pet?

Rabbits have lengthy lifespans, although nowhere near as long as dogs or cats. According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), pet rabbits can live anywhere between 8 and 12 years, but with good care, have the potential to live even longer — that's a big commitment!

Why is giving pets as gifts a bad practice?

If you're thinking about springing a rabbit (or any other animal) on your family as a "surprise" for Easter, Christmas, or any other holiday, you might want to reconsider.