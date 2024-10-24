Home > Small Changes > Food > What Does Organic Mean? The Best Cloth Diapers: 6 Sustainable, Cost-Effective Alternatives to Disposables These modern takes on the old-school cloth diaper include conveniences like adjustable sizing and better absorbency as well as sustainable materials. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Charlie Banana/Marley's Monsters

For many generations of parents, cloth diapers were pretty much the norm for everyone. Crazy to think about, huh? But around the 1960s, disposable diapers started picking up speed, as exhausted parents welcomed a convenient shortcut. Fast forward to the 21st century, and we're coming full circle as our awareness of waste, sustainability, and non-toxic personal care has grown. About one in five households are using cloth diapers these days, and the best cloth diapers incorporate modern upgrades like adjustable sizing, better absorbency, and snap closures instead of the old-fashioned safety pin.

The best cloth diapers, explained.

These are most certainly not the diapers of your grandma's era. Modern cloth diapers—versus the archaic kind—are the best for your baby, your budget, and the planet. Here are the different types of cloth diapers available, in a nutshell. Prefolds: These old-school but reliable cloth diapers require folding and fastening, and then you pair them with a waterproof cover. They're super cost-effective but take a bit of practice. Pocket diapers: These cloth diapers have a moisture-wicking liner with a pocket where you can stuff absorbent inserts. They’re flexible, allowing you to control absorbency for daytime or nighttime. All-in-ones: As the name implies, these diapers provide all the layers you need in one piece. They're the easiest and most convenient, with no stuffing or folding required. Hybrids are a mix between cloth and disposables. You can choose between washable inserts or eco-friendly disposable ones. Fitted diaper systems consist of an absorbent cloth diaper (the fitted part) that is shaped to fit the baby and a separate waterproof cover to prevent leaks.

Ready to bring it back to the good ol' days, but with modern-day convenience? Keep scrolling for the six best cloth diapers we can really get behind (wink, wink). They're made of biodegradable and non-toxic materials, including organic cotton, bamboo, and hemp, and adorned in some of the cutest colors and most playful patterns.

Thirsties Naturals Newborn All In One

Thirsties makes natural cloth diapers for all ages and stages, but this all-in-one option is perfect for newborns. It's an eco-conscious parent's dream, made with eight layers of organic cotton and hemp with a laminate surface. Super soft and ultra-absorbent, these diapers are meant for babies weighing five to 14 pounds, it’s a one-piece solution with a trim fit—no stuffing or folding required. With adjustable snaps to accommodate a healing umbilical cord and gentle leg elastics, this nappy keeps messes carefully contained. Bonus: It’s machine washable and dries quickly! "These are easy and convenient, and fit nicely on my son," wrote a parent.

Charlie Banana Cloth Diaper

The adorable pocket diaper by Charlie Banana features a soft, absorbent fleece lining that wicks moisture away from your baby’s skin, keeping them dry and comfy. The diaper has a wide pocket opening for easy stuffing and includes inserts made from sustainable materials—mainly organic and bamboo, providing customizable absorbency. Its adjustable snaps help the diaper fit babies from six to 35 pounds, making it a versatile, one-size option that grows with your little one. Choose from a slew of patterns, from fruits to hummingbirds.

Nora's Nursery Cloth Diapers 7 Pack with 7 Inserts and 1 Wet Bag

If you prefer pocket diapers and want the whole kit and caboodle, it's Nora's Nursery to the rescue. This set comes with seven reusable cloth diapers — each designed for an adjustable, comfortable fit as your baby grows — along with seven highly absorbent bamboo inserts. Parents love the snug fit and the double-leg gussets that provide extra leak protection, and the wet bag comes in handy for easy diaper changes on the go. "They are SO absorbant, fit wonderfully and easily adjustable, and the prints are super diverse and cute. I'm a first timerwith using reusable diapers and wipes, but these are wonderfully made and affordable," a reviewer raved.

Osocozy Bamboo Organic Cotton Prefolds, 6-Pack & OsoCozy One Size Diaper Covers

The OsoCozy Bamboo Organic Cotton Prefolds and the OsoCozy One Size Diaper Covers work together to create a highly customizable and eco-friendly diapering system: the cover prevents leaks while the prefold absorbs moisture. This method is a little more DIY than a pocket diaper or an all-in-one, but it can also be more affordable. The prefolds, made from a soft blend of bamboo and organic cotton, are super absorbent and gentle on your baby's skin. You have to fold them and place them inside the waterproof, adjustable diaper cover, which is designed to grow with your baby from eight to 35 pounds.

GroVia My Choice Trainer

These cloth diapers by GroVia are actually trainers made for toddlers who are transitioning from diapers to underwear. They're designed to look and feel more like real underwear while still offering protection for those "almost there" potty-training moments. It features a pull-up design with adjustable side panels, allowing for a custom fit as your child grows. The absorbent built-in layer is made of cotton and hemp, and it helps contain accidents. Meanwhile, the soft, stretchy outer material and flexible side panels ensure comfort for your little explorer. "The quality can’t be beat and the simple designs are refreshing," a customer wrote.

