The Best Burp Cloths: 6 Sustainable, Long-lasting Options for Green Parents These biodegradable, non-toxic, and super-absorbent burp cloths protect you from baby messes while going gentle on delicate skin. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 17 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET

Let's face it — raising babies is messy business. We're all about finding the most sustainable ways for parents to clean it up. That includes identifying the best burp cloths made of healthy, biodegradable materials like bamboo and cotton (mainly organic), thoughtfully made to be free from harsh chemicals and pesticides, so they're gentle on your baby's brand new skin and gentle on our planet at the same time.

With organic cotton’s natural breathability and bamboo’s natural antimicrobial properties, the best sustainable burp cloths can handle everything from spit-up to full-on spills with ease. Plus, they get softer with each wash, so they only improve over time! Many brands use multiple layers to maximize absorbency without bulk, ensuring you're covered (and clean) through every feeding—even those bleary-eyed middle-of-the-night ones. Keep scrolling for six of the best, long-lasting burp cloths made of soft, sustainable fabrics in the cutest little prints.

Burt's Bees Baby Extra Absorbent Organic Baby Burp Cloths, 5-pack

This Burt's Bees burp cloth set includes five cloths made from 100 percent organic cotton. These have a tri-fold design — three layers of coverage between regurgitated milk and your shoulder, which is a win. And those pretty patterns stay vibrant wash after wash. "These burp clothes are not only gorgeous they are soft and absorbent! They are thick and remind me of the old cloth diapers in look and feel," wrote a shopper.

green sprouts Muslin Burp Cloths

These green sprouts burp cloths are crafted from 100 percent organic cotton muslin, a loosely woven and lightweight weave designed for softness and absorbency. Each pack includes three burp cloths with—get this—four breathable layers. Needless to say, they provide excellent protection against messes. They get softer with each wash, making them ideal for babies with sensitive skin. We also love those bright colors. "After 3 kids, these are the only burp cloths I want. Absorbent, large in size, plain and simple design, and best of all, soft organic material. These are the best!" wrote a parent.

Honest Baby Clothing 5-Pack Organic Cotton Woven Burp Cloths

Honest Baby's organic cotton burp cloths are made with lots of layers for maximum absorbency while still being soft and gentle on your baby’s sensitive skin. The pack includes a mix of patterns in a soothing “Twinkle Star Navy” theme. The machine-washable cloths will last through many spin cycles and tumbles.

Natemia Ultra Soft Muslin Burp Cloths

These muslin burp cloths by Natemia are crafted from a bamboo-cotton blend for exceptional softness and absorbency. They're lightweight yet durable, great for sensitive skin, and provide all the coverage you need. Each cloth has multiple layers for added absorbency, and their breathable, quick-drying fabric goes the distance. They come in rich fall colors like Harvest Gold and Autumn Glaze. "We were using regular wet washcloths to wipe up our baby after meals and it was fine but the moment I switched to these cleanup was so much easier. These are soft, a nice size and absorbent, they pick the mess right off of his skin, gently!" wrote a customer.

KeaBabies Softe Muslin Baby Burp Cloth

The KeaBabies muslin burp cloths, available in a bunch of demure patterns, are designed for maximum coverage and comfort. Made from a bamboo-cotton muslin blend, they're both soft and sustainable and feature a whopping eight absorbent layers to keep you and your baby clean during feeding. They even have a generous size: 21 by 10 inches. "Their quality keeps getting better and better," summed up one reviewer.

