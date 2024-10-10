Home > Big Impact > PFAS The 6 Softest Baby Wipes for Adults — All Plant-Based and PFAS-Free These baby wipes designed for adult use are made of soft fibers, water, and plant-based ingredients, and they're safe for sensitive skin. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 10 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Plenty of adults stock up on baby wipes to stay, shall we say, extra fresh. Baby wipes have become popular for convenience, but many standard wipes pose health and environmental risks. Traditional wipes often contain chafing chemicals like parabens, fragrances, and alcohol. Standard baby wipes typically don't break down easily and are bad for septic systems. Then there are the PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," which are linked to hormone disruption, cancer, and other health issues. If you are looking for the softest baby wipes for adults, choose these non-toxic, plant-based wipes, which are healthier and more eco-friendly.

These wipes below are biodegradable, septic-safe, and free from harmful chemicals. Best of all, they're designed for adult use, and contain soothing, plant-based ingredients like aloe, lavender, and chamomile, but are made mainly of water.

Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wet Wipes with Aloe & Vitamin E, 4-pack

You might be surprised to learn that Cottonelle has some of the most wholesome baby wipes for adults. GentlePlus Flushable Wet Wipes are made from sustainably harvested wood fibers and use aloe, vitamin E, and water — so they're biodegradable and flushable. They're also fragrance-free and gentle enough for delicate skin.

Honest Flushable Wipes, 3-pack

Jessica Alba's Honest Company makes many EWG Verified products, and their Flushable Wipes is one of them. They're 99 percent water, and the rest are plant-based ingredients with zero fragrance. Not to mention, they won't mess with your pH. And they're just as safe to flush as toilet paper.

Goodwipes Flushable Butt Wipes, 3-pack

These lavender-scented wipes by Goodwipes are extra large and flushable, so stock these in the bathroom as a supplement to toilet paper. They're plant-based, hypoallergenic, and infused with organic aloe, vitamin E, lavender, and chamomile.

Doctor Butler's Organic Soothing Wipes

The EWG Verified Doctor Butler's wipes are true to their name: they were formulated by a doctor, so they're safe even for sensitive skin. They're also approved for use on people with hemorrhoids and by the National Eczema Association of America and Skin Health Alliance, They're made of renewable bamboo and infused with soothing chamomile and calendula essential oils — but no, these shouldn't be flushed.

WaterWipes Adult Care Sensitive Wipes, 3-pack

Stay fresh and feel clean with wipes made of 99.9% water and a touch of fruit extract. WaterWipes Adult Care wipes are bigger than baby wipes and gentle enough for daily use, even on sensitive skin. They're even approved by the Skin Health Alliance and awarded the National Eczema Association of America Seal of Acceptance. Just don’t flush: these wipes are for your skin, not your pipes!

Equate Fragrance Free Flushable Wipes, 3-pack