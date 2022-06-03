World Environment Day 2022 Evokes the Rich Legacy of the Only One Earth Campaign

Hosted by Sweden, the 49th World Environment Day marks a rare opportunity for businesses, communities, schools, and individuals alike to come up with meaningful ways to engage with the official theme: "Only One Earth."

Borrowing inspiration from the theme of the Expo '74, which was the second-ever World Environment Day, the upcoming event on Sunday, June 5, 2022 encourages individuals and professional entities to implement constructive solutions and combat the climate breakdown.