The U.K.’s Natural Restoration Projects Will Include Peak District National Park

Environment minister Rebecca Pow told The Guardian: “These five projects across England are superb examples of exciting, large-scale restoration that is critically needed to bring about a step-change in the recovery of nature in this country."

“They will significantly contribute to achieving our target to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030 and our commitment to protect 30 percent of our land by 2030, enabling us to leave the environment in a better state than we found it," she continued.