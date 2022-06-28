Parts of the U.S. Have Been Experiencing Chilly Summer Weather — Here’s Why

Although summer-lovin' folks have been excited to jump in the pool and get to the beach, June 2022 hasn't been as warm as many have anticipated. In the northeast U.S., temperatures have been mostly in the 60s and 70s, it's been relatively rainy, and many — at least in New York City — have been wearing jackets on the daily. Parts of the midwest and the PNW have reported colder than normal temperatures, too.

It leads many of us to wonder why this summer is so cold.