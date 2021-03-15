"Second Winter" Is Here — Why Is There Another Cold Front?

There's truly nothing worse than being able to bask in some early spring sunshine, before winter makes an unprecedented and highly unwanted return. The second week of March 2021 was unseasonably warm in many U.S. regions, but a massive cold front blew through at the end of the weekend, bringing blustering winds, freezing temperatures, and even some snow to cities nationwide.

"Severe weather is expected to ramp up across the Southern U.S. over the next few days, with an 'Enhanced' risk already issued for Wednesday. Be sure to have a plan for shelter and multiple ways to receive weather warnings," the National Weather Service warned in a tweet on Monday, March 15.

So, why is it cold again? Keep reading for more on why winter is here (for the second time around).