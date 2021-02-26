Rainy Day Naps: Understanding Why Rain Makes Us so Sleepy

The wetness or humidity of a rainy day is often the last factor in this cycle of sleepiness. This humidity comes with added pressure and both work in tandem to create an innate “heavy” feeling in the world around us. According to Wonderopolis , our bodies must then work harder to maintain homeostasis: and we could all use a nap when that happens.

Now you know why the rain makes you so sleepy, but perhaps you’re still wondering how to combat this effect. The answer is simple: keep busy. Staying active, either physically or mentally, will help beat back boredom and keep your mind occupied and raise serotonin. Also, get some light, as much natural light as you can. It will lower your levels of melatonin. If all else fails, and you have the time, take the nap. These days, no one’s gonna judge you for it.