Here's Why So Many Jellyfish Beach Themselves Every Summer

Jellyfish generally spend their days drifting through the ocean, letting themselves be carried wherever the wind takes them — and unfortunately, that sometimes ends in their demise. According to Live Science, the reason why you sometimes find beached jellyfish is because they float with a rigid "sail" that pokes out of the water. While this often helps them travel and snag food, it sometimes blows full colonies ashore.

Sadly, when this happens, the jellies die very quickly. According to The Swim Guide, jellyfish contain high amounts of water . So, when jellyfish wash up on the beach, they dry out and die incredibly quickly. They don't survive this way for very long at all, but take note: their tentacles can still sting, even after they've died. So, you'll want to avoid stepping on their corpses.

"Every year, on beaches around the world, colonies of sailor jellies become stranded by the thousands. There, they dry up and die, becoming a "crunchy carpet" of dehydrated corpses covering the sand," Julia Parrish, a University of Washington professor, said in a statement, as per Live Science.

Sadly, weather conditions are to blame for these widespread jellyfish destruction — there's nothing that we as humans — or planet Earth's beloved jellyfish can do to avoid this inevitable fate.