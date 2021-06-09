Pearls: The Cruel, Unsustainable Truth About How They Are Made

According to The Pretty Planeteer , pearl cultivation is not a pleasant experience for the oyster. Captive oysters live shorter lives full of stress. The growing of a pearl is comparable to the growing of an ulcer, so even if the oyster is eventually eaten after the pear is retrieved, the path to that pearl is paved with unnecessary hardship for the responsible mollusk.

For vegans and those who aren’t fond of animal cruelty, pearls are a needless piece of ultra expensive jewelry. They are beautiful, yes, but is that worth the suffering that oysters have to endure to give it to us, especially considering the fact you can buy faux pearls or secondhand pearls instead?

On top of that, oysters are an important filter feeder in marine ecosystems, so overfishing them to cull their pearls and eat them can damage the environment.