So, You've Been Stung by a Stingray — What Happens Next?

Stingrays are unique, winged fishes that are closely related to sharks, soaring about in shallow coastal waters or floating just below the surface of an aquarium touch pool. Armed with a barbed and wicked-looking stinger, stingrays are a common source of beachgoer injury. Many claim that they are even responsible for the death of beloved animal icon, Steve Irwin.

But what usually happens when a stingray stings you is quite different than what happened to the Crocodile Hunter.