An Ill-Fated Reign: Why Bees Might Reject Their Queen

If you kill her? Shame on you! According to Beeopic Beekeeping , a queen bee’s death results in some significant changes within the hive. First, the workers will begin to him differently than they did a few hours prior. This is due to the fact that the queen’s “well-being pheromones ” are no longer being shuffled around the hive. The workers can smell that she is no longer there.

The workers will then become stressed, but they’ll hop to it and select a few eggs and larvae to be raised as virgin queens. No one knows why they choose which larvae, but the bees seem to know which ones are bred to lead. In about 15 days, the larvae will pupate into virgin queens, who will fight each other until a victor emerges. The winner will go to a drone segregation area of the hive to begin mating. A week later, if all goes well, the new queen should start laying eggs.