Dying Whitebark Pine Trees Denied Critical Habitat Protection Due to Trump Rule

This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service proposed "threatened" species protections under the Endangered Species Act for the whitebark pine tree. Not only will this help the dwindling tree population, but it will also help animals that depend on the whitebark pine tree for food, such as the grizzly bear.

But unfortunately, due to a rule put in place by the Trump administration, the whitebark pine tree cannot get all of the protections it needs.