Here’s How to Safely Dispose of Your Used Matches

Before doing anything with your used matches, How to Dispose recommends observing a few safety precautions to avoid igniting an unwanted fire. First extinguish the flame, then dunk the smoking match head in a bit of cold water until the smoldering tip is completely soaked. Only then should the match be thrown away, recycled, or tossed in the compost bin.

Because matches are primarily made of wood, they're relatively eco-friendly. You could throw them in the garbage and let them break down in a landfill, but even a billion tiny matchsticks will add up after a while. You could save the sticks and create some sort of DIY model or art project, but that type of crafting is pretty meticulous. The best way to dispose of used matches is to either recycle or compost them yourself.