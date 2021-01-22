What Are the Most Eco-friendly Reusable Hand Warmers?

HotSnapZ hand warmers are similar to the air-activated hand warmers, in that they are small pouches that hold heat through chemical warmth. Each pack lasts for about a half hour to an hour, reaching up to 130° F. They also happen to be rechargeable and reusable. Simply put them in boiling water for about 15 minutes and you’ll be good to go. The packs come in two different sizes and are sold in packs of four.