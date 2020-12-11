The Most Sustainable Cooking Oils to Keep in Your Kitchen at All Times

Coconut oil is generally praised for not requiring pesticides, per Eco Cult, and instead of using machinery, farmers also have to harvest it all by hand. But, as demand has grown, coastal mangroves have started being cleared to make way for coconut trees. Also, according to The Independent, increasing coconut oil cultivation has demolished the habitats for a variety of tropical species, and farmers are often mistreated. Therefore, we'd recommend researching the sourcing of your coconut oil before purchasing it.