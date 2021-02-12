What to Do With Amazon Boxes — Besides Just Recycling Them

It’s a sign of the times: you can’t drive down the block without seeing a bunch of Amazon boxes on at least one doorstep. As a result, many home shoppers are finding themselves in a quandary — what are they supposed to do with all those Amazon boxes? Recycling is always an option, but it isn’t the only one. Nevertheless, adopting a more zero-waste mindset might be the best way to give some of those boxes a renewed purpose.