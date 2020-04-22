Cats Are Seriously Loving Samsung's New Reusable TV Boxes

Whether we're transforming toilet paper rolls into bird feeders, making produce bags out of old string, or creating planters from old mason jars, we're always happy to take on new upcycling projects here at Green Matters. Now it seems like electronics giant, Samsung, is also hopping aboard the upcycle train by packaging their new lifestyle TVs in reusable boxes.

Samsung's new reusable boxes can be transformed into anything from cardboard kitten homes to bookshelves, and even tiny end tables — stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding this seriously next-level form of reusable packaging.

The boxes will include a scannable QR code that gives customers access to a manual, to guide them on folding and cutting along the matrices, and ultimately repurpose their boxes for other uses. Take a look at some of the creations you can make from Samsung's new eco-friendly packaging, below. The cat house is — by far — our favorite.

Samsung’s latest line of lifestyle TVs, including The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero, will be packaged in the electronics company's new ‘eco-packaging,' according to a press release. Each box is comprised of sustainable corrugated cardboard, and will feature dotted matrices on each side, enabling customers to transform them into end tables, pet houses, magazine racks, or shelves.

When the contest ends on May 29, the two companies will reward the customer with the coolest and most practical innovation. The winner's design will go into the manual, and they will win a total of $20,000. Engineers, architects, and designers — I strongly suggest entering your best work. You certainly have the downtime to do so these days.

Samsung is outsourcing for more ideas and potential creations for their eco-packaging manual — the brand partnered with a British lifestyle magazine called Dezeen to create a worldwide sustainable design competition that scouts out new potential creations. It started earlier this month on April 6, according to the press release, and goes through the end of May.

Samsung already won an award for this glorious innovation.

That's right — earlier this year, according to the press release, Samsung snagged a CES 2020 Innovation Awardfor its unique concept sustainable and reusable packaging. In the press release, Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business, Kangwook Chun, stated the brand decided to do it for the sake of their eco-friendly customers.

“Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves," Chun explained.