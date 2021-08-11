Natural Methods for Clearing up Mucus

Our sinuses are particularly sensitive to how wet or dry they are. The drier the air in a place is, the more irritated our sinuses become and the more likely they are to create mucus as a way of lubricating them. According to Medline Plus, using a cool-mist humidifier in your home will help your body to break up the mucus so that it can be coughed out. Humidifiers will also moisten the air enough to help to lubricate your sinuses as well as alleviate cold and flu symptoms.