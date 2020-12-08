Long before the pandemic, there had been a widespread lithium shortage that is leading to trade agreements — and disagreements — across the globe. China and the U.S . have ongoing trade disagreements far beyond white oil, and more recently Chile and China were engaged in a massive disagreement over white oil trade. With the growing demand for electric cars, more trade spats are definitely on their way, which is something to worry about.

Many residents in white oil-rich areas, such as central Portugal, also worry their surrounding land is going to be dug up and ruined for the sake of finding more rich lithium reserves.

“Any of this could be exploited for lithium soon," said Mario Inacio, who is in the process of building his own yoga. "Possible exploration orders hang over all of it."