Sea Snot: A Nauseating Nuisance Plaguing Planet Earth's Oceans

As if humanity hadn’t already wreaked enough havoc on planet Earth's oceans, a new and seemingly inexorable one has begun to creep into the waters surrounding Turkey. Dubbed "sea snot," for its disgusting smell and texture, this phlegm-like substance is merely a symptom of a much more serious global problem. But what is sea snot , and why is its pervasive presence so worrying to scientists worldwide?

What is sea snot?

Depending on how you look at it, sea snot can take on a number of different shapes and colors. It can be drab and brown, or frothy and almost creamy. It can appear as white squiggles on the water or as a dark patch, floating on the surface of the sea. Once you get up close enough to smell and touch it, however, you’ll have no doubt about what it actually is.

Also known as "marine mucilage," sea snot is a conglomeration of organic material, mashed together to create what can only be described as gunk. According to Atlas Obscura, scientists at Italy’s Polytechnic University of Marche consider it to be "a gelatinous stage of marine snow." True sea snot contains everything from feces to fragments of dead plants and animals. It comes from the ocean floor, rises to the surface, and becomes troublesome for both humans and wildlife.

The most recent patch of sea snot that's currently choking Turkey’s Sea of Marmara is the result of microorganisms and harmful microalgae coming together, resulting in a sticky, sugary substance known as polysaccharides. But within this mass of living material, dead material, poop, algae, sugars, and seawater, is something that creates even more problems for Earth’s already-threatened oceans.

