Marine Life Still Feeling the Effects of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Years Later

A study that was published last year in science journal, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, explained the long-lasting effects of the devastating oil spill.

“... oil in Barataria Bay marsh sediments eight years after the Deepwater Horizon spill was still 10 times above pre-spill concentrations, with [a separate study] suggesting ‘a long‐term contamination by oil or oil residues that will remain for decades,’” the study said.