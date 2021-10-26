What Is a Nor’Easter, and Why Is It Connected to Climate Change?

Although climate change is expected to lower the amount of snow the U.S. receives on an annual basis, it's supposedly going to increase the number of nor'easters we see annually , according to NCAR UCAR. Nor'easters used to be something Americans saw every few years or so, but it's expected to be a frequent happening in the warming world. Why is this? The answer is pretty simple.

"What this research finds is almost all of the decrease in snow occurs in weaker, more nuisance-type events," atmospheric scientist Colin Zarzycki, told NCAR UCAR. "The really crippling storms that have major regional impacts on transportation, on the economy, on infrastructure are not significantly mitigated in a warming climate."

Basically, the study reiterated that extreme weather patterns are the new normal — so we can probably expect to see a few more of these before the end of the year.