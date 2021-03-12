What Is a Dirty Vegan? Bring on the Vegan Junk Food

You’ll need to ask yourself a few questions before considering the full switch to a dirty vegan diet. As with any diet, the less processed foods you eat, the better off you’ll be. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t go out and get yourself an Impossible Whopper now and again. In fact, if you’re struggling with your vegan diet, satiating that craving might be just what you need to push through and avoid backsliding into actual meat.