Plant pH: Exploring the Pros and Cons of Gardening With Lime

Gardening Know How recommends using lime in the fall and giving it several months to dissolve into the soil before planting begins in the springtime, as lime can take six months to a year before it has measurable pH levels. The point is, you probably won’t see the results of adding lime until next year’s crop comes in.

To add lime to a garden bed, dig to a depth of 8 to 12 inches all along the length and width of the entire bed. Spread the lime evenly over the soil and place the displaced soil back over the top. Then, rake in to a depth of about 2 inches and till the soil until all of the lime is properly mixed. If it works, you should see results within the year.