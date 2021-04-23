Comfort Without Cruelty: Exploring the Best Vegan UGG Boot Alternatives

UGG boots have a specific look and comfort which — despite other questionable qualities — makes them quite desirable in the realm of footwear. In terms of animal cruelty, however, UGGs are... not the best. UGG boots are made with sheepskin, fur, suede, and wool, and although they technically comply with ethical standards, they are far from a vegan product. That said, if you’re looking for all the comfort with none of the cruelty, try these 8 vegan UGG boots on for size.