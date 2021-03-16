Eco-Friendly and Vegan Sandals to Kick Off the Warm Weather

After an unbearably long and frigid winter spent almost entirely indoors, most of us are mentally preparing for long days at the beach, tanning sessions on our apartment rooftops, and picnics in the park. And since sandals are an imperative part of our warm weather ~lewks~, we're seeking out some of the best eco-friendly sandals out there — take a look at a few of our favorite sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free options, below.