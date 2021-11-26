Regardless of Who’s Playing, These Vegan Game Day Snacks Will Steal the Show

While you might not think of falafel when tailgate spreads come to mind, we're here to tell you that it's probably one of the greatest game day snacks of all. Not only does a delicious, crispy fried ball of falafel soak some all of the alcohol you're consuming, but it's also super easy to dip in a vat of hummus, making for the perfect communal dish. Vibrant Plate's falafel recipe is everything you'd want and more — and luckily, it's beyond easy to execute.