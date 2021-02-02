The McDonald's "McPlant" Burger Is Finally Available — but Where?By Lizzy Rosenberg
Feb. 2 2021, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Fast food restaurants have been unleashing plant-based versions of their classic dishes for a while now, from Burger King's Impossible Whopper to Taco Bell's upcoming collaboration with Beyond Meat, enabling customers to recreate plant-based versions of any menu item. And although McDonald's was admittedly a little late to hop aboard the plant-based train, the fast food chain announced the release of a "McPlant" burger at the end of 2020.
Now the McPlant burger is currently being offered at certain Golden Arches locations across the globe, but when will McDonald's veggie burger officially come to the U.S.? Keep reading for everything we know about the highly anticipated sandwich's U.S. debut.
When will McDonald's McPlant burger come to the U.S.? It's only a matter of time.
In November 2020, Mickey D's officially announced its entry into the world of plant-based meals, with a sandwich called the "McPlant." The announcement, which was sent to Green Matters last year, said the plant-based burger would be tested in markets as early as 2021, and it seems as though the chain held its word. According to VegNews, it's currently available at test locations in Sweden, in Linköping and Helsingborg, and will be until March 15.
The McPlant will also be available at certain Denmark restaurant locations through April 12, and after that, the McPlant should be more widely available worldwide. But, when will it finally make its way into Americans' mouths?
As of publication, there's no word regarding when the McPlant will be available in the U.S. Green Matters reached out to McDonald's for an exact or ballpark date, and did not receive any specific insight.
Fans have been petitioning for a McDonald's veggie burger for years.
Nutrition writer Kathy Freston has been campaigning for McDonald's to release a vegan menu item in the U.S. for months via Change.org, and it seems like her goal will be met in the foreseeable future. The petition has received almost 240,000 signatures.
"For years now consumers have been asking McDonald's to add a plant-based burger to their menu in the United States," Freston wrote in an Instagram post when the McPlant was finally announced last year, months after she created the petition.
"This development is extremely good news for the millions of people looking for healthier alternatives when they eat at McDonald's, and a testament to the people power of those who've been asking McDonald's executives for this change for years. Now the hope is that this becomes bigger than just a few test markets, but a truly revolutionary change to McDonald's menu all across the country and the globe."
What is McDonald's McPlant burger made of?
Although McDonald's has not yet announced the exact ingredients of the McPlant, there's a decent chance the patty is going to be created in tandem with Beyond Meat. According to Fast Company, an iteration of the McPlant was tested in Canada last year, which was co-created with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat alternative made with a pea protein base. It hasn't been confirmed if the restaurant decided to move forward with Beyond Meat, but it seems entirely possible.
We do, however, know for a fact that the McPlant will look just like any other burger, with all of the classic toppings you know and love.
"The McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings," a press release states.
We truly cannot wait for the McPlant's U.S. debut — hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later... and fingers crossed we can lock down some extra pickles.