The McDonald's "McPlant" Burger Is Finally Available — but Where?

In November 2020, Mickey D's officially announced its entry into the world of plant-based meals, with a sandwich called the "McPlant." The announcement, which was sent to Green Matters last year, said the plant-based burger would be tested in markets as early as 2021, and it seems as though the chain held its word. According to VegNews, it's currently available at test locations in Swede n, in Linköping and Helsingborg, and will be until March 15.

The McPlant will also be available at certain Denmark restaurant locations through April 12, and after that, the McPlant should be more widely available worldwide. But, when will it finally make its way into Americans' mouths?

As of publication, there's no word regarding when the McPlant will be available in the U.S. Green Matters reached out to McDonald's for an exact or ballpark date, and did not receive any specific insight.