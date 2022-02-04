Up Your Cruelty-Free Beauty Routine With These Vegan Lash Extensions

Up Your Cruelty-Free Beauty Routine With These Vegan Lash ExtensionsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Feb. 4 2022, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Although some feel they need falsies or fake eyelashes to make themselves feel confident, several varieties unfortunately cannot be considered vegan.
For years, most false eyelashes were made from mink and silk. Some beauty retailers have phased out animal-based falsies (Sephora is in the process of doing so), but many of them still exist today — which is why we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan lashes, to ensure your the impact of your beauty routine isn't taking a negative toll on the environment.
So whether you're on a mission to make your beauty routine fully vegan, or if you simply want your lashes to pop, look no further — we have you completely covered in the clean beauty department.
Ashley Kennedy Vegan Lash Adhesive Pen & Lash Duo ($9.99)
Ashley Kennedy's Vegan Lash Adhesive Pen & Lash Duo includes faux mink lash sets that are bold, yet super natural looking. They're completely vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified. Each set is super lightweight and comfortable too — you won't even remember you're still wearing them.
Splashes Lashes (starting at $16.99)
If you want to add a little flair to your lashes, Splashes Lashes are decked out adorable decals. From flowers to bats, you can really make your lashes stand out. Each set of lashes is made from faux mink. They're also super thick and long-lasting, lasting for up to 10 wears.
Thrive's Kristy Faux Lashes ($26)
Thrive's Kristy Faux Lashes are super flexible and they stay on forever. They're made from vegan silk, they're lightweight, and they last for up to 30 wears. They're also paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, fragrance-, and cruelty-free.
Elf's Winged & Bold Luxe Lash Kit ($3.50)
Popular cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand, e.l.f., sells vegan lashes that are cheaper than the rest, if you're looking for a bargain. The brand's Winged & Bold Luxe Lash Kit is a total steal, for less than $5 per set.
MOXIELASH'S Cutie Lash ($35)
Made from vegan bionic silk, MOXIELASH'S Cutie Lash set is flexible, magnetic, and is made to last for 24 hours. They will literally flex to your eye shape to ensure they won't fall off, no matter how hard you're dancing tonight.
Velour Beauty's Sassy But Classy Lashes ($27)
Velour Beauty's Sassy But Classy Lashes give you up to 15-millimeters of lash. They're made from vegan mink, and come on a thin band for additional comfort and a little extra attitude.
iLevel Lab's C Curl Lashes ($17.85)
iLevel Lab's C Curl Lashes are fully vegan and cruelty-free, made from soft poly fiber. You can also choose your level of thickness, depending on the style you're looking for.
Doe Lashes' Soulmate ($25)
Doe Lashes' Soulmate Lashes are cruelty-free and vegan, as they're made from synthetic silk with a soft cotton band. They also come in various lash lengths, depending on what you're looking for, and each set can be worn up to 60 times.
Browse the vegan lashes at Sephora ($5+)
In June 2020, Sephora announced it would phase out mink-based eyelashes. Though the transition is not yet complete, you can find many animal-free lash options at Sephora stores and on th ewebsite. You can opt for Lilly Lashes Power Liner, KVD Beauty's Go Big Or Go Home Lashes, HUDA BEAUTY's Hoodie False Lashes, and Tarte's Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes.