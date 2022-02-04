Up Your Cruelty-Free Beauty Routine With These Vegan Lash Extensions

Although some feel they need falsies or fake eyelashes to make themselves feel confident, several varieties unfortunately cannot be considered vegan.

For years, most false eyelashes were made from mink and silk. Some beauty retailers have phased out animal-based falsies (Sephora is in the process of doing so), but many of them still exist today — which is why we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan lashes, to ensure your the impact of your beauty routine isn't taking a negative toll on the environment.