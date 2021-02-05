Baby Food Found to Contain Toxic Heavy Metals Linked to Developmental Damage

If the ingredients on your baby’s jar of strained peas only say “peas,” then how do toxic metals get in there? According to the FDA, these metals are found in the soil, water, and air, and can contaminate the food supply through those channels, unbeknownst to the manufacturer. “Because they cannot be completely removed, our goal is to reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods to the greatest extent feasible,” the FDA told Reuters in a statement.

