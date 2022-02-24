How to Help Trans Kids in Texas: Where to Donate, Send Letters, and More

Human rights advocates will not rest until this order is officially overturned. In the meantime, now is a great time to support grassroots organizations that support trans and non-binary youth in Texas. Read on to learn about a few of these organizations, all of which all accept donations, and some of which have resources to help you reach out to Texas legislators and urge them to ignore Abbott’s order.

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled through personal research as well as a Twitter thread written by Heron Greenesmith, Esq.