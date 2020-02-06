These Sustainable Wedding Touches Will Be Major Trends in 2020, Experts Predict

If you're attending any weddings in 2020, prepare to see eco-friendly touches everywhere from the fashion to the food to the favors. Etsy just released its top seven predictions for the biggest wedding trends of 2020, based on search data and insight from experts — and at the heart of the list was sustainability.

And in November, The Knot released its annual list of wedding details to watch out for in 2020, several of which keep treading lightly on the planet in mind.

Read on for a few of the eco-conscious trends you can expect to see at weddings this year according to experts at both Etsy and The Knot — and for a few ideas for planning an eco-friendly wedding of your own.