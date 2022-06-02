These Will Be the Top Eco Wedding Trends This Year, According to Pinterest and Google Search Data

And in case you haven’t yet heard about moissanite, it is a gemstone made from silicon carbide that is typically lab-grown. As explained by Ritani, moissanite is one of the most popular stones used in engagement rings (besides diamonds, of course) because it looks extremely similar to diamonds. Compared to a traditional diamond, moissanite is more affordable; often more ethical and eco-friendly, since it is usually grown in a lab; and easily maintains its sparkle.