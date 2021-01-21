What are the best sustainable packaging materials?

Packing peanuts are a great way to keep your packages safe during transit. Unfortunately, most packing peanuts are made from polystyrene (commonly referred to as the brand name Styrofoam), which is just about the least eco-friendly option you can get. Polystyrene is not biodegradable, it's very difficult to recycle, and it takes hundreds of years to break down in a landfill. When it does break down, it only becomes more toxic. Thankfully, there are some pretty cool alternatives being used these days.