This New England Hotel Is One of the Most Sustainable in the Country (Exclusive)

To give you a little background knowledge, the concept of The Glen House hotel has been around since the 19th century. It's been in the same family since the 1850's, though this is actually the fifth iteration — sadly, four prior Glen House hotels have burned down due to its remote location, just down the street from Mount Washington's famous Auto Road. This makes it difficult for authorities to extinguish even the smallest fires in time.

But this Glen House, which was built in 2018 after the previous one burnt down in 1967, is particularly special.

"It took the owners almost 50 years to take the plunge and rebuild for a fifth time," the hotel's general manager, Tom Spaulding, tells us via email. For the hotel's fifth iteration, things were different — not many businesses are allowed to open in the area, because of its close proximity to the Northeastern U.S.' tallest mountain. So, they decided to make it especially eco-friendly, to respect its surroundings.