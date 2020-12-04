Cute Gift Ideas for Vegetarians That Will Totally Guac Their Worlds

Cute Gift Ideas for Vegetarians That Will Totally Guac Their WorldsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Whether someone you love is vegetarian for environmental, health, or ethical reasons, gifting them with something that nods to their plant-based lifestyle is a personal way to show you care about them. And although presenting someone with a homemade gift is always the most sustainable option, making something gift-worthy isn't entirely possible for the less creative — therefore, this list of gifts to buy for vegetarians should come in handy.
Seven Sundays Warm Cereal Lover Gift Box
Every vegetarian and hot cereal enthusiast alike knows there are few better ways to start the day, than by diving head-first into a high-fiber bowl of oatmeal. Seven Sundays is now offering a Warm Cereal Lover Gift Box ($25) that provides your giftee with three delicious 12-ounce bags of muesli, as well as a small jar of honey, to ensure their bowl of cereal is satisfyingly sweet.
Moosewood Cookbook
Moosewood is a world-famous vegetarian restaurant based in Ithaca, New York, that many consider to be the pioneer of restaurant-quality vegetarian food. The brand, which has been around since 1973, has released countless cookbooks (ranging from $16 to $35) that are filled to the brim with mouth-watering recipes, that even your vegetarian pal's meat-eating father would probably appreciate.
Pacifica's The Skin Of Your Dreams Sheet Masks Set
Pacifica's The Skin Of Your Dreams Sheet Masks Set ($14.99) comes with five 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free face masks that will make your friends and family feel pampered at no environmental cost. The mask varieties include: Flower Power Rose Stem Cell, Watermelon Crystals, Rose Quartz, Energized Glow Turmeric Spice, and Pollution Fight Blue Algae Urban Defense.
VESTA Holiday Gift Set
Everyone — veg or not — loves a high-end box of chocolates, and VESTA brings plant-based deliciousness to each of their gift-sets. The brand's gift-boxes range from $50 to $185, offering drool-worthy bon bons, peppermint bark, decadent hot chocolate, brownies, chocolate chip cookies, sans animal products. And the best part? Their aesthetic is seriously on-point, providing for a seriously luxurious chocolate-eating experience.
Dr. Praeger’s Fan Favorites Holiday Gift Box
Dr. Praeger’s is doling out $49 gift boxes this holiday season, including plant-based fan-favorites such as: the Gluten Free California Veggie Burgers, Super Greens Veggie Burgers, Perfect Burger, All American Veggie Burgers, Kale Puffs, and Sweet Potato Hash Browns. The gift box also includes a Dr. Praeger’s water bottle, face masks, and more for a little something extra.
Nalgene Sustain
Although Nalgene bottles aren't vegetarian-specific, per se, a reusable water bottle promotes a sustainable (and hydrated) healthy lifestyle. The brand's newest release, the Nalgene Sustain ($14.95) is comprised of recycled single-use plastic water bottles, it can hold 32 ounces of water, it's incredibly durable, and it's available in seven different colors as of Nov. 15 on Amazon. It's also BPA and BPS-free, and dishwasher-safe.
Anything from Grey State
Grey State Apparel's entire selection of eco-friendly clothing is beyond gift-worthy, from 100 percent organic cotton joggers to pullovers, lounge sets, and robes. If you're looking to gift something under $100, the Lindsey Pullover, above, costs $98 and is truly perfect for a day of lounging.
AmazingClubs.com's Fruit of the Month Club
Amazing Clubs' Fruit of the Month club is a subscription box that every healthy snack enthusiast is guaranteed to love. For $37.95 per month, each box comes with two selections of seasonal, exotic fruit. It's seriously sweet.
Taco Bell Merch
Everyone knows that Taco Bell is every vegetarian's best friend — with literally endless meatless options, guac, and four delectable varieties of hot sauce, it's every plant-based traveler's savior on road trips, and for late-night food runs. The chain offers a variety of merch, including tees, sweatshirts, and PJs, but we're seriously loving the above hanging choker ($25).
There are so many glorious gifts you can get for a vegetarian, and these are only a few. But remember to opt for zero-waste gift wrap, if you can.