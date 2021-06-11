Lorde’s New Environment-Inspired Song ‘Solar Power’ Is Renewable Energy for the Soul

In December 2020, Lorde wrote an article for Rolling Stone about her February 2019 trip to Antarctica, where she went to learn about the climate crisis. “I had to see [Antarctica] before it was too late,” Lorde wrote, explaining that she’d been obsessed with Antarctica since childhood, but had been troubled for years by stories of how the climate crisis put the continent in danger.

“We’re attempting to pay off our predecessors’ environmental debts in the hazy hope that our descendants will thrive,” she wrote for the magazine. “It’s a lot to ask of a species hungry for faster and brighter gratification, less and less distance. But I understand it now, and I hope you find ways to as well. Great wonders like this are what’s at stake.”

Just a week after she published the Rolling Stone piece, Lorde revealed that the trip inspired the album title “Solar Power,” though she had yet to disclose the album name at that point. “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip,” she told New Zealand news outlet Newshub at the time. “Just coming back from that trip I thought, this is what it is.”

We can’t wait to spend all summer listening to “Solar Power” — and looking for Easter eggs about climate change in the lyrics.