No, Starbucks Is Not Getting Rid of Paper Cups — but a New Program Aims to Promote Returnable and Reusable Cups

If Starbucks were to get rid of single-use coffee cups, it would be incredible — and this week, various newspapers reported that Starbucks plans a "phase out" of these disposable cups in favor of a new reusable cup program.

However, upon looking into Starbucks’ latest announcement further, a total phase out does not seem to be in the cards. Is Starbucks getting rid of cups? Is this announcement a legitimate commitment to reducing cup waste, or is it just greenwashing?