Starbucks Bans Personal Mugs as Precaution Amidst the Coronavirus

If you usually get your morning cup of Starbucks in your own cup to reduce waste, now would be a good time to find an alternate source of daily caffeine. You could try another coffee shop that is still using customer cups or provides reusable mugs (that you can then pour your beverage out of and into your personal cup). You could also try making coffee or tea at home. To make your coffee habit zero-waste, you can purchase coffee beans in bulk, grind them, and brew them in a French press. For the tea drinkers out there, you can purchase loose-leaf tea in bulk, and brew it in a reusable tea infuser.