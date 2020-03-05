ALDI Sends Letter to Vendors Requiring Closed Loop Packaging by 2025

If you've ever shopped for groceries at ALDI, you've probably noticed that the international supermarket chain is filled with plastic and non-recyclable packaging. But by 2025, every single product you see in ALDI will be either package-free or wrapped in recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging, as ALDI announced last year. That's because in addition to altering its own-label products, ALDI is now demanding its suppliers all comply with the new rules if they want to continue selling in ALDI stores.