Rocket launches are inherently detrimental to the environment, but some are worse than others. The worst type runs on Unsymmetrical Dimethylhydrazine (UDMH), aka Devil's Venom. According to Space, it's never made contact with planet Earth, but it still managed to create an environmental disaster in Russia's Kazakh steppe.

Solid rocket motors (SRMs) aid heavy rockets liftoff, but they burn aluminum and ammonia, and leave behind a toxic cloud of reactive chemicals that lead to massive ozone holes.