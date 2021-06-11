Drones Affect the Environment in Many Different Ways

On May 12, a drone flew illegally over Orange County, Calif.'s Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, and while the photos were most likely going to be beautiful, the real-life results were gruesome. According to Los Angeles Times, the drone ended up crash-landing right into a swamp, causing 3,000 nesting terns to fly away , out of fear of an attack. Sadly, the waterfowl left behind about 2,000 eggs, ultimately wiping out an entire future generation of terns. Huntington Beach is now littered with egg shells.

“We’ve never seen such devastation here,” Melissa Loebl, an environmental scientist who manages the Huntington Beach reserve, told the Los Angeles Times. “This has been really hard for me as a manager.”

It is against the law to fly drones over U.S. state wildlife reserves, because they disturb the wildlife and habitats, according to EcoWatch. The owner of said drone ended up coming forward to claim his drone a few days later and then he received a citation. Now, authorities plan to increase citations for these types of violations.