Floods in South Africa Have Resulted in Numerous Deaths Across a Major Coastal City

Floods in South Africa Have Resulted in Numerous Deaths Across a Major Coastal CityBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
A major natural disaster struck a coastal South African city earlier this week. Durban, which is home to more than 3.7 million people, was slammed with torrential rain on Monday, April 11. And as a result, over 40,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes, while hundreds have lost their lives.
It goes without saying the floods in South Africa have rocked the entire country.