The Amazon rainforest is often called “the lungs of the Earth,” since the vast forest is known for absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide, as well as producing about 20 percent of the planet’s oxygen. However, the climate crisis and global heating may call for a new nickname for the Amazon.

According to new scientific findings, parts of the Amazon rainforest are actually emitting more CO2 than they’re absorbing — a devastating sign that the climate crisis just keeps getting worse.