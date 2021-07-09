New York City Subway Floods Attributed to Filibuster and Climate Change

You've likely seen the viral footage of New York City's subway stops filled to the brim with water — images and videos of people practically swimming to their trains and exits have quite literally flooded the internet over the last few days. And although Tropical Storm Elsa has brought in quite a bit of rain, the Big Apple has experienced its fair share of rain storms in the past. So, why is the New York subway flooding right now?

“This level of danger and dysfunction is what happens when the MTA makes bad spending decisions for decades,” said winner of New York's Democratic mayoral primary, Eric Adams, as per The Washington Post. “This cannot be the way New York operates.”

If you haven't already, take a look at the shocking video below, that documents the horrendous New York floods.