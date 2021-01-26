Are Solar Panels Recyclable? Here’s How to Dispose of Them Safely

In recent years, technological advancement has cast solar power into a much more favorable light, and solar has become one of the most cost-effective renewable sources of energy. However, as solar technology becomes more robust, older models of solar panels run the risk of becoming obsolete or otherwise damaged by time and weather. What happens when solar panels reach their end of life? Are solar panels recyclable ? And are they as sustainable as we’ve been led to believe?

The short answer is yes, they are. Solar panels are typically made of a combination of glass, aluminum, and plastic. While glass and aluminum have proven to be highly recyclable, plastic is much less frequently recycled and less valuable. That said, the problem here lies in the separation of the mixed materials. According to CED Greentech , the process of extracting each of these materials can be tedious. It also might require advanced machinery and special expertise.

How are solar panels recycled?

The following process demonstrates how a silicon solar module is recycled, according to CED Greentech, a solar equipment distributor based in North America.

Step 1: The aluminum frame is removed from the panel. It is considered to be 100 percent reusable. Step 2: The glass is separated while it goes along a conveyor belt. 95 percent of this piece of glass is considered reusable.

Step 3: The recycled panel goes through a type of thermal processing, which brings the frame up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. This portion of the process allows for the evaporation of small plastic components not yet stripped from the panel. This also allows the cells to be separated more easily. Step 4: The silicon wafers are etched away before being smelted into reusable slabs. The silicon on these slabs is considered to be 85 percent reusable.

Source: Getty Images